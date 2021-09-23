WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $358,000 Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Nordson were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Nordson by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after buying an additional 21,793 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Nordson by 23.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Nordson during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,250,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Nordson by 1.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,909,000 after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,900 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $241.57 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $178.60 and a 12-month high of $245.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.78 and a 200-day moving average of $218.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.23%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.