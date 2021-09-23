WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $411,000 Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,073 shares of company stock worth $46,279,480 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF opened at $159.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.85. The company has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $66.46 and a 1-year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

