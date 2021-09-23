WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.96

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.96 and last traded at $37.95, with a volume of 7820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.53.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average of $33.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the second quarter worth $246,000.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

