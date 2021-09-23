WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $41.93

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.93 and traded as low as $40.69. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $40.85, with a volume of 148,868 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth $238,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 153.6% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 588,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,150,000 after acquiring an additional 356,130 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 183,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth $1,381,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DON)

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

