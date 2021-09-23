WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $41.93

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.93 and traded as low as $40.69. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $40.85, with a volume of 148,868 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.93.

Get WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth $238,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 153.6% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 588,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,150,000 after acquiring an additional 356,130 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 183,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth $1,381,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.