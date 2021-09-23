Wise (LON:WISE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,112.00

Wise plc (LON:WISE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,112 ($14.53) and last traded at GBX 1,110.50 ($14.51), with a volume of 236064 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,076.50 ($14.06).
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WISE shares. Citigroup started coverage on Wise in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,030 ($13.46) target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Wise in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 895 ($11.69) target price for the company.
The firm has a market cap of £11.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,001.51.
About Wise (LON:WISE)
Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its payments infrastructure include various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.
