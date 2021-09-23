Wizard Brands (OTCMKTS:WIZD) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Wizard Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZD)’s stock price dropped 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 3,177 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 5,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of -0.36.

About Wizard Brands (OTCMKTS:WIZD)

Creek Road Miners, Inc engages in the provision of live pop culture conventions. It provides services to the entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail business to carry out sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship efforts. The company was founded on May 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Park City, UT.

