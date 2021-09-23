WOM Protocol (WOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.47 Million

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $13.47 million and approximately $259,219.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00055420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00135317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00012602 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00045192 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

