Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given Buy Rating at William Blair

William Blair reissued their buy rating on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $303.08.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $270.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $67.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,503.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.32. Workday has a one year low of $201.62 and a one year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Workday will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $938,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total transaction of $710,958.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 299,105 shares of company stock valued at $80,910,048. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 6.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 238,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,010,000 after buying an additional 13,916 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 28.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 56,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,425,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 523.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,571,000 after buying an additional 79,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 8.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

