World Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Novavax were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Novavax by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,684,000 after purchasing an additional 27,121 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Novavax by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,892,000 after purchasing an additional 149,698 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Novavax by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,176,000 after purchasing an additional 476,750 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,964,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novavax by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 492,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $232.01 on Thursday. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.59 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.32.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. The company had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total transaction of $1,014,610.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,131.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Trizzino sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.57, for a total value of $1,706,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,119 shares of company stock valued at $20,188,424 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

