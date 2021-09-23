World Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,902,000 after purchasing an additional 769,791 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $11,538,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 334.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 522,280 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $7,013,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 843.2% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 381,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 341,235 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil stock opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 3.22. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $25.97.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MUR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.