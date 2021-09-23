World Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Entegris were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENTG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $505,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total transaction of $2,132,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,178,368.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,015 shares of company stock worth $9,493,383 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entegris stock opened at $133.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $133.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.60.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

