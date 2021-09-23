World Asset Management Inc Sells 270 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 42.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,464,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234,637 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,656,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,459,000 after purchasing an additional 373,392 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,842,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,236,000 after purchasing an additional 284,653 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.2% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,806,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,988,000 after purchasing an additional 501,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,764,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,871,000 after purchasing an additional 200,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SSNC opened at $69.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.55. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.39 and a 1 year high of $79.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

