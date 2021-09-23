World Asset Management Inc Sells 398 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Flowserve by 36.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 8.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 124,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Flowserve by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 355,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Flowserve during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Flowserve by 6.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

Shares of FLS opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.36.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.43 million. Analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

