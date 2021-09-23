World Asset Management Inc Takes $255,000 Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.92.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $23,193,185.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,111,511.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $940,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,224,982 shares of company stock valued at $146,128,922. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE U opened at $133.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.31. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.70 and a 1-year high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. Unity Software’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.