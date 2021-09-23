Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) Hits Market Capitalization of $306,733.77

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for $902.16 or 0.02021298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 34.1% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $306,733.77 and $35,816.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00056447 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00127753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00013081 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00044853 BTC.

About Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

