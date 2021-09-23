WW Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WWNG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

WW Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WWNG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 760,900 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the August 15th total of 971,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WWNG opened at $0.00 on Thursday. WW Energy has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.16.

WW Energy Company Profile

WW Energy, Inc (WWNG) is a subsidiary or partner of Diversified Oil and Gas or DVFI. DVFI acts as a larger holding company and houses operations and coordinates acquisitions and activities for both WWNG and TYEG. WWNG has access to services and technologies, rights to which are held by DVFI or parent company.

