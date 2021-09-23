Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Short Interest Down 20.4% in August

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 530,600 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the August 15th total of 666,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XENE stock opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The company has a market cap of $658.81 million, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 323.04%. Equities analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

