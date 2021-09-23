Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 18.11% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Get Xerox alerts:

XRX traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,547. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.77. Xerox has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 5.7% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 8,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 2.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Xerox by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Xerox by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Xerox by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.