Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 18.11% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.
XRX traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,547. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.77. Xerox has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $26.96.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 5.7% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 8,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 2.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Xerox by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Xerox by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Xerox by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Xerox Company Profile
Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.
