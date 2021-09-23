Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Stock Holdings Lessened by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,121 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XPER. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xperi by 8.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 61.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 308,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 117,945 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 16.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 4.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.30. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Xperi had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $222.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.57 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

In other news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $153,776.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,016.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on XPER shares. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Xperi in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

