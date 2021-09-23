xRhodium Market Cap Hits $982,519.48 (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. xRhodium has a market cap of $982,519.48 and $776.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, xRhodium has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get xRhodium alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004054 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004640 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000276 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00029097 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000787 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001586 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000186 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

xRhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.