XSGD Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.22 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One XSGD coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001689 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XSGD has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. XSGD has a total market cap of $44.50 million and $1.22 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00071460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00114678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.99 or 0.00166648 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,851.12 or 1.00119106 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,096.88 or 0.07070676 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.54 or 0.00788919 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 74,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 60,158,821 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

