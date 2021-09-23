Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.05

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.05 and last traded at C$5.06, with a volume of 776839 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.19.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on YRI shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cormark dropped their target price on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.10.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$537.42 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.19%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

