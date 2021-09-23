yAxis Hits One Day Trading Volume of $273,262.00 (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, yAxis has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. One yAxis coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.80 or 0.00013052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. yAxis has a market cap of $5.40 million and $273,262.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get yAxis alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00073229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00112146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.37 or 0.00165125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,521.45 or 1.00197819 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.46 or 0.06989003 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $356.46 or 0.00802239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

yAxis Coin Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io

yAxis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yAxis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yAxis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for yAxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yAxis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.