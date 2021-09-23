Ycash Price Tops $0.33 (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last week, Ycash has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $3.78 million and $23,629.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000730 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.68 or 0.00272925 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00127649 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.24 or 0.00173241 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005776 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001023 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,602,575 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

