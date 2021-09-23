Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CAO Darryl Bond Sells 3,946 Shares

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $48,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Darryl Bond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Darryl Bond sold 22,864 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $292,430.56.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Darryl Bond sold 774 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $10,054.26.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Darryl Bond sold 1,013 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $12,814.45.

YEXT stock opened at $12.32 on Thursday. Yext, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.66.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on YEXT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yext currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Yext in the second quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Yext in the first quarter worth $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Yext in the second quarter worth $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Yext in the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Yext in the second quarter worth $154,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

