Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Holdings Increased by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,031,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,207,467 shares during the quarter. Yum! Brands makes up about 5.0% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.07% of Yum! Brands worth $2,534,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 16.5% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 374,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,029,000 after buying an additional 14,659 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 71,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,762,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 96.6% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 17,573 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 25.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE YUM traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.93. 37,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,899. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.12 and a 1-year high of $135.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total value of $184,498.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,328.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,606 shares of company stock worth $4,433,076. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

