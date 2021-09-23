Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,147,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,808,000 after buying an additional 208,839 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Yum China by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,444,000 after buying an additional 5,736,443 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Yum China by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,097,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,738,000 after buying an additional 2,975,028 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Yum China by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,428,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,869,000 after buying an additional 2,298,777 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Yum China by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,889,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,543,000 after buying an additional 496,335 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on YUMC shares. Macquarie downgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.72.

Shares of YUMC opened at $54.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.14 and its 200-day moving average is $62.59.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

