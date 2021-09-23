Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.85 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) will announce $24.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. Level One Bancorp reported sales of $25.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full-year sales of $100.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $100.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $94.00 million, with estimates ranging from $92.00 million to $96.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 25.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEVL traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,976. The company has a market capitalization of $215.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Level One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $28.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEVL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 520.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 48,063 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. Institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

