Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will post $130.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.70 million to $133.35 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported sales of $126.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year sales of $528.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $525.20 million to $530.81 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $511.55 million, with estimates ranging from $507.50 million to $515.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $135.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $153,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,254,735.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SASR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,292,000 after acquiring an additional 225,566 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,850,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,807,000 after purchasing an additional 192,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,328,000 after purchasing an additional 177,734 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 846,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,773,000 after purchasing an additional 47,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,514,000 after purchasing an additional 32,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SASR traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,135. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day moving average is $43.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

