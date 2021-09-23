Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to Post -$0.94 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will announce earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.81). Zogenix posted earnings per share of ($1.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year earnings of ($3.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.18) to ($3.50). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 558.42% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%.

A number of analysts have commented on ZGNX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $17.67 price objective on Zogenix in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zogenix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.24.

ZGNX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.72. The company had a trading volume of 563,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,701. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.44. The company has a market cap of $878.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.35. Zogenix has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $23.69.

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 10,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

