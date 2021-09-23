Zacks: Analysts Expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Century Casinos posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 107.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 12.71%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Century Casinos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

In other Century Casinos news, VP Andreas Terler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $354,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,130 shares in the company, valued at $455,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 189.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 132,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 32,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 25,882 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the first quarter worth $1,421,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 465.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 626,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 515,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNTY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 956 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,070. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.50. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.38 million, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 3.16.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

