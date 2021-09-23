Zacks: Analysts Expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.27 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will post $126.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.14 million to $127.20 million. NeoGenomics reported sales of $125.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year sales of $500.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $498.03 million to $502.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $582.10 million, with estimates ranging from $569.26 million to $594.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NeoGenomics.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEO. Benchmark boosted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.28.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $50.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.28. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $34.18 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.93 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 516.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the second quarter worth $92,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 641.8% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 69.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the second quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

