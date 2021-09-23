Zacks: Analysts Expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Analysts expect that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will report $1.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for NOV’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the highest is $1.43 billion. NOV reported sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOV will report full-year sales of $5.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $6.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NOV by 4.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 41,092,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $629,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NOV by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $380,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NOV by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,142,815 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $369,868,000 after purchasing an additional 900,158 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NOV by 16.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in NOV by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,670,772 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $132,836,000 after purchasing an additional 68,623 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOV traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,399,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,268,875. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average is $14.64. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.31. NOV has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

