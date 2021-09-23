Zacks: Analysts Expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $243.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to announce $243.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $243.50 million and the highest is $243.68 million. Silicon Motion Technology posted sales of $126.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 93.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year sales of $902.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $899.98 million to $903.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $869.62 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.11. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $221.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.95 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

SIMO traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $75.12. The stock had a trading volume of 165,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,163. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.17. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $81.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 824.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,047 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,877 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,989 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,478,232 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $94,755,000 after purchasing an additional 26,139 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 114,915 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

