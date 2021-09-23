Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Will Post Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) will report earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.89) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.29). Arcutis Biotherapeutics reported earnings of ($1.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($3.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.22) to ($3.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.10.

ARQT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $57,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $46,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,950 shares of company stock valued at $145,951 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,248,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,945,000 after buying an additional 46,661 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 101.0% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,557,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,060,000 after purchasing an additional 782,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,152,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,451,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 924,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,242,000 after buying an additional 268,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after buying an additional 21,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

ARQT stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.33. The company had a trading volume of 837 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,650. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.20. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.27.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.