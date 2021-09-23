Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Will Post Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2021

Analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) will report earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.89) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.29). Arcutis Biotherapeutics reported earnings of ($1.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($3.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.22) to ($3.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.10.

ARQT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $57,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $46,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,950 shares of company stock valued at $145,951 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,248,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,945,000 after buying an additional 46,661 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 101.0% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,557,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,060,000 after purchasing an additional 782,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,152,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,451,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 924,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,242,000 after buying an additional 268,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after buying an additional 21,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

ARQT stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.33. The company had a trading volume of 837 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,650. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.20. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.27.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.