Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.92 Million

Equities analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to post sales of $25.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.10 million. Ballard Power Systems reported sales of $25.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year sales of $98.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.40 million to $104.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $138.98 million, with estimates ranging from $94.20 million to $177.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.64 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,312,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,042,313. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a current ratio of 23.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -67.57 and a beta of 1.40.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

