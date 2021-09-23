Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.27. GoDaddy posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GoDaddy.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The company had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.92.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $71.73 on Thursday. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $68.66 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.20.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in GoDaddy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,478,000 after buying an additional 23,315 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 17,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,899,000 after purchasing an additional 61,506 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3,554.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 14,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoDaddy (GDDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.