Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) will report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Innoviva.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.61. Innoviva had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 72.56%. The company had revenue of $100.81 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $16.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 27.60 and a quick ratio of 27.60. Innoviva has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $16.72. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.55.

In other news, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $44,888.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

