Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.90 Million

Brokerages predict that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will post $40.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.10 million. Mercantile Bank posted sales of $42.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year sales of $169.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.00 million to $170.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $158.10 million, with estimates ranging from $151.90 million to $161.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mercantile Bank.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $45.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.40 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 28.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 60.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 91,683.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $30.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,740. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Mercantile Bank has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $486.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercantile Bank (MBWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.