Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.78 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will report sales of $2.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.82 billion. Newell Brands reported sales of $2.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year sales of $15.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.28 billion to $40.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.03 billion to $10.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Newell Brands.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

NASDAQ:NWL traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $24.38. The stock had a trading volume of 28,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,408. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.94. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 14.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 72,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newell Brands (NWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.