Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Pan American Silver posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $3.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $24.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.72. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $23.72 and a 1 year high of $39.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 87.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 250.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 281.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

