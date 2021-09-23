Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to report $73.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.70 million and the lowest is $72.16 million. Brookline Bancorp reported sales of $70.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $298.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $296.69 million to $300.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $300.56 million, with estimates ranging from $295.33 million to $305.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $77.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.69 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Brookline Bancorp stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.64. The stock had a trading volume of 266,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,164. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,470,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,628,000 after acquiring an additional 67,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,338,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,906,000 after buying an additional 104,748 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,097,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,305,000 after buying an additional 18,782 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,865,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,838,000 after buying an additional 64,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,635,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,446,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

