Zacks: Brokerages Expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.19. CNH Industrial posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CNH Industrial.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNHI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $16.76 on Monday. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.87 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNH Industrial (CNHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.