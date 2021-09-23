Zacks: Brokerages Expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) to report earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.08. Travel + Leisure posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Travel + Leisure.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $510,417,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $56,000,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $204,741,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $168,660,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $162,459,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $57.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $68.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travel + Leisure (TNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.