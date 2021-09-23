Zacks: Brokerages Expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Analysts expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to announce $1.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the highest is $1.30 billion. Twitter posted sales of $936.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year sales of $5.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $6.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Twitter.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWTR. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Vertical Research raised Twitter to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Twitter stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.68. The stock had a trading volume of 607,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,112,188. The company has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 142.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.76.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $274,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,177 shares of company stock valued at $6,133,603. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 1,339.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Further Reading: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twitter (TWTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.