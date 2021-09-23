Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) to Hold

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

GGB has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

NYSE GGB opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.75. Gerdau has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $7.27.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). Gerdau had a return on equity of 35.05% and a net margin of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Research analysts expect that Gerdau will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 103.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 8.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 2.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

