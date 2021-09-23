Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) to Sell

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quidel Corp. discovers, develops, manufactures and markets point-of-care, rapid diagnostic tests for detection of medical conditions and illnesses. These products provide accurate, rapid and cost-effective diagnostic information for acute and chronic conditions that affect women’s health throughout the phases of their lives including reproductive status, pregnancy management and osteoporosis. Quidel also provides point-of-care diagnostics for infectious diseases, including influenza A and B, strep throat, H. pylori infection, chlamydia and infectious mononucleosis. “

QDEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $154.77 on Thursday. Quidel has a 52 week low of $103.31 and a 52 week high of $288.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.29 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 48.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quidel will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Quidel by 1.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Quidel in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Quidel by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

