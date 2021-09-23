Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) to Hold

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley. While each of the brands has a distinct personality, it also benefits from its membership of the Volkswagen Group with its global manufacturing base “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VWAGY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $48.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average of $33.73.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $81.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

