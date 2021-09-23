Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital cut their price target on Aptevo Therapeutics from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.06. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 276.54% and a negative net margin of 309.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.