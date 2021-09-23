Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Sinclair Broadcast Group is a diversified broadcasting company that owns or provides programming services pursuant to local marketing agreements to more television stations than any other commercial broadcasting group in the United States.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.68. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average is $31.24.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 50.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $98,776.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 37.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 112.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

